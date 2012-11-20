(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, November 20 (Fitch) Restructured
loans are unlikely to decline as the expiration of the Japanese
government's forbearance measures approaches, Fitch Ratings
says. We are concerned that restructurings under the forbearance
policy have masked the build-up of credit risk for the regional
banks, especially as we see some near-term challenges for the
Japanese economy.
Corporate bankruptcies have been rather subdued since the
enforcement of the Act Concerning Temporary Measures to
Facilitate Financing for SMEs in December 2009, and the regional
banks have benefitted from declining loan-impairment charges. We
believe that non-performing loans and credit costs will stay
artificially depressed in the short-term, but could rise in two
to three years as the banks adjust to a more disciplined
approach to loan classification.
We expect most restructured loans to remain classified as
performing when the Act expires at the end of March 2013. The
forbearance measures allow loans to be rescheduled and avoid
classification as non-performing. Japan's Financial Services
Agency recognises the need to ensure greater risk management
discipline, but we expect it will maintain a flexible stance
towards bank loan classification in order to prevent a
disorderly adjustment. Forbearance is likely to remain high in
the short term.
Regional banks' credit quality remains a source of concern,
particularly as the Japanese economy contracted by an annualized
rate of 3.5% in July-September this year. Any deterioration in
asset quality, together with less of an inclination to apply
forbearance, may place greater pressure on earnings.
Weak market conditions and intense competition from the mega
banks and other regional financial institutions have depressed
revenues for the regional banks. We believe that regional banks'
profitability is going to be more susceptible than ever to
Japan's prospects for economic recovery, and also the way in
which they wean themselves off restructurings. These pressures
could encourage the regional banks to overcome the many
operational and political obstacles to consolidation in the
longer term.
For the mega banks, we believe the expiry of the forbearance
measures can be managed more comfortably. Their strong
franchises, expanding overseas operations as well as asset
quality which is still sound, will support a moderate level of
profitability in the face of tough domestic conditions.