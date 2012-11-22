(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2012--Japan's 15 rated
regional banks saw their net income decline in the first half of
fiscal 2012 (April 1 to Sept. 30, 2012), despite firm revenues.
At the same time, their net interest margins are narrowing,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language
report published today. The 15 regional banks booked a 7%
year-on-year decline in before-tax net income in the first half,
which is within our expectations. (Figures are the total amounts
of the 15 banks; percentages are weighted averages unless
otherwise noted.) Losses from equity holdings, declining
interest income caused by shrinking margins, and increased
credit costs pushed down net income at the regional banks.
Although there was an increase in profit from selling their bond
holdings (mainly Japanese government bonds) and a decrease in
expenses, they could offset only about one-third of the total
losses caused by the aforementioned factors. Core net operating
profits, which exclude nonrecurring profit on the sale of bonds,
fell 4% year on year.
Overall, the rated regional banks secured firm revenues
despite large losses from markdowns on their equity holdings.
Although the banks accumulated loan loss provisions in
anticipation of the scheduled expiration of the Small and
Midsize Enterprises Financing Facilitation Act, and one of them
saw a large-scale corporate bankruptcy in its home market, all
of them kept their return on asset (ROA) ratios almost in line
with those of Japan's five major banks. Nevertheless, net
interest margin (NIM), a pillar of interest income that accounts
for 78% of the banks' gross operating income, is narrowing at a
faster pace than that of major banks. A decline in profitability
due to shrinking NIM means the banks are less capable of
absorbing losses. Based on this, if NIM keeps shrinking and if
we see signs to suggest that their core net operating profits
are highly unlikely to be sufficient to cover an average amount
of credit costs in an ordinary economic cycle, we may consider
lowering the stand-alone credit profiles of the rated regional
banks, taking into consideration each bank's financial profile.
The 15 Japanese regional banks are 77 Bank Ltd., Bank of
Iwate Ltd., Bank of Kyoto Ltd., Bank of Yokohama Ltd., Chiba
Bank Ltd., Hachijuni Bank Ltd., Higo Bank Ltd., Hokkoku Bank
Ltd., Hokuriku Bank Ltd., Hyakugo Bank Ltd., Iyo Bank Ltd.,
Kagoshima Bank Ltd., Keiyo Bank Ltd., Shizuoka Bank Ltd., and
Toho Bank Ltd. We used the consolidated figures of Hokuhoku
Financial Group Inc. for Hokuriku Bank.