(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes
that major Japanese auto and technology manufacturers' ratings
may come under pressure if the clash between China and Japan
over the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands escalates and is prolonged.
A number of Japanese companies, including Panasonic, have
temporarily suspended production at some of their Chinese
facilities as anti-Japanese demonstrations demanding a boycott
of their products flared across 85 cities in China at the
weekend. Japanese companies' sales and reputation with Chinese
consumers are likely to be affected, at least in the short term.
However, there is little visibility on the extent to which
their sales in China might be affected, and how long
anti-Japanese protests may continue. Sharp Corporation
('BBB-'/RWN) and Nissan Motor Company ('BBB'/Stable) have the
highest sales exposure to China among Japanese corporates rated
by Fitch.
Sharp's sales from China represented 20% of its total sales
during the year ended March 2012 (FY12). Fitch recently placed
Sharp's 'BBB-' rating on Negative Watch due to weak fundamentals
in its TV and solar panel businesses along with poor liquidity.
Amidst the company's woes, one of its strengths is strong brand
recognition in China. Panasonic's ('BBB-'/Negative) and Sony's
('BBB-'/Negative) revenue exposure to China was significant at
13% and 9% respectively in FY12.
Both companies currently report low operating profitability
and face unfavourable exchange rates and declining sales from
Europe. Nissan has the highest exposure among the Japanese auto
companies rated by Fitch, with China absorbing about 26% of its
global car sales during FY12. Honda's and Toyota's exposure to
China was also significant at about 20% and 10% of their
respective total global unit sales during the same period.
Near-term rating drivers for Japanese auto manufacturers
focus on their exposure to the US, the direction of the yen, and
sales in emerging markets, including China.
Tensions between China and Japan over disputed islands in
the East China Sea escalated when Japan announced it was
nationalising the uninhabited islands on 10 September. Chinese
surveillance ships moved closer to the islands and anti-Japanese
demonstrations took place in 85 Chinese cities over the weekend
of 15-16 September, inflicting damage on Japanese stores and
products.
Subsequently, the Nikkei reported that a number of Japanese
companies, including Panasonic, Cannon Inc, and Lion
Corporation, are halting production at some of their facilities
in China.