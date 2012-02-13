(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) This week Matt Jamieson
spoke with Steve Durose, Fitch's Head of Asia Pacific TMT
ratings, about Fitch's recent rating downgrades in the Japanese
technology sector. Mr Jamieson is Head of APAC Research in
Fitch's Corporate Ratings Group.
In addition to the appreciation of the yen and a faltering
global economy, Steve emphasised the Japanese tech giants' loss
of product leadership as a major reason for the erosion of their
profitability and rating downgrades. Following further
downgrades in February 2012, Fitch now rates Panasonic
Corporation (Panasonic), Sharp Corporation (Sharp), Sony
Corporation (Sony) and Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) 'BBB-', the
lowest investment-grade rating, and has Negative Outlooks on the
first three. Toshiba is on Stable Outlook. Mr Durose said that
without any improvement in their financial performance over the
next 18-24 months, they are likely to be downgraded to
speculative grade.
Matt: Focusing on Panasonic, Sharp, Sony and Toshiba, can
you tell us how far Fitch's ratings have fallen for these
companies since the global financial crises hit in mid 2008?
Steve: Since mid-2008, Panasonic has fallen six notches,
from 'AA-', Sharp five notches from 'A+', Sony three notches
from 'A-' and Toshiba a single notch from 'BBB'.
Matt: To what extent has their profitability and cash
generation fallen during this period?
Steve: In the financial year to March 2008, the average EBIT
margin for the four tech companies was 4.8%. This deteriorated
to an average EBIT loss of 4.3% in FY09, followed by average
EBIT margins of just 0.4% in FY10 and 2.6% in FY11. In FY12
Fitch expects Toshiba to make an EBIT margin of around 2.5%-3%;
however, the agency expects other three companies will record
EBIT margins around or below 0%.
Similarly, the four companies' aggregate free cash flow was
JPY329bn in FY07 and marginally negative in FY08 at JPY49bn.
Over the next three years to FY11 they accumulated JPY1.4trn in
negative free cash flow. Consequently, their credit metrics have
deteriorated.
Matt: What are they key reasons for this?
Steve: It is a combination of global macro conditions
working against them and company-specific factors. Since the
global financial crisis began to bite hardest in the autumn of
2008, the yen has appreciated by 42% against the US dollar and
placed downward pressure on both sales volumes and operating
margins. With margins under pressure, companies have less scope
for sales discounting to regain lost market share.
Matt: Clearly the strong yen continues to work against them.
Can you also elaborate on some of the company-specific reasons
for their profitability drop?
Steve: Simply it is because they have lost their technology
leadership in many areas. Ten years ago these companies were
major technology innovators, the creators or leading developers
of many electronic products and trend-setting devices such as
televisions, digital cameras, portable music players and games
consoles. Today, however, the number of products remaining where
they can boast undisputed global leadership has narrowed
significantly, having being usurped or equaled by the likes of
Apple and Samsung Electronics, which is rated 'A+/Stable.
Notably they have been slow to gain traction in the burgeoning
smartphone and PC tablet market, and this is a clear weakness
for them at the moment.
Also, generally speaking, the quality of other Asian
manufacturers' products has caught up; for example the Korean
manufactures have taken the lead in important segments including
flat panel displays and DRAM. In the current economic
environment, global consumers are increasingly price-sensitive,
and not prepared to pay a premium for a product with the Sony,
Sharp or Panasonic name if it is not matched by a corresponding
premium in quality. At the same time, the brand strength and
recognition of major Korean competitors, Samsung and LG
Electronics, which is rated 'BBB'/Negative, has grown
significantly.
Importantly for Sony, Sharp and Panasonic, exposure to the
TV and flat panel display markets remains a key risk given the
ongoing oversupply in this market and the strong technological
and price competition from Korean manufacturers, particularly
Samsung, which have less exposure to weaker developed economies
than the Japanese manufacturers. Sharp, in particular, faces a
number of risks associated with its tenth generation super-large
60+inch display panel strategy, at a time when European and
North American consumer confidence remains fragile.
Matt: With so many things working against them, what can
they do to turn their profitability around?
Steve: To some extent these businesses are hamstrung by the
strong yen and the weak global economy. However, most of the
companies are adopting the correct strategies to reduce exposure
to unprofitable business lines and to cut capacity and fixed
costs. For example, Hitachi Ltd, which we rate at 'BBB'/Stable,
Sony and Toshiba are pooling their small display panel
businesses into a joint venture. Nevertheless, unless the
companies can develop new market-leading products at competitive
prices, their credit quality will remain under pressure.
Matt: What are some of the main factors Fitch will be
monitoring to determine whether Sony, Sharp and Panasonic remain
investment grade or are downgraded to speculative grade?
Steve: We will be concentrating on where we think these
companies will be over the next two years, particularly in terms
of market positions for their major business lines, overall
operating margins and financial leverage. Should these
companies' EBIT margins improve to 1.5% and funds flow from
operations-adjusted leverage improve to around 3.5x, the
leverage ratio the three companies achieved on average in FY11,
the Outlooks are likely to be revised to Stable. Without any
improvement in their financial performance the companies are
likely to be downgraded.
It is worth noting that Fitch's ratings for these companies
do incorporate the benefit of their size, strong access to
capital and the low cost of funds in Japan. However, at the
same time Fitch expects investment grade technology companies on
a global basis to retain strong technology leadership for their
major business segments, generate operating margins above 5%,
and maintain FFO adjusted leverage of less than 3.25x.