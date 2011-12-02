(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa), to
be issued under the programme, a National Long-Term 'A+(idn)'
rating.
Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within
two years of the programme launch. The bond programme is being
offered under new regulations in Indonesia. Japfa is the
second-largest, in terms of market share, in poultry feed,
poultry breeding, and aquafeed in Indonesia.
The National rating reflects Japfa's strong market position,
and improving financial profile as well as its exposure to both
commodity and FX volatility.