(The following was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa), to be issued under the programme, a National Long-Term 'A+(idn)' rating.

Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the programme launch. The bond programme is being offered under new regulations in Indonesia. Japfa is the second-largest, in terms of market share, in poultry feed, poultry breeding, and aquafeed in Indonesia.

The National rating reflects Japfa's strong market position, and improving financial profile as well as its exposure to both commodity and FX volatility.