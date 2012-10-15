(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's
(Japfa) National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(idn)' with Stable
Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Japfa's bond
programme I/2012 and IDR1.5tn 2012 bonds tranche I and II due in
2017, issued under the programme, at 'A+(idn)'.
The ratings reflect Japfa's position as the second-largest
supplier of animal feed and day-old-chicks (DOC) by market share
in Indonesia. An established track record, high brand awareness,
and widespread distribution networks have helped defend their
market share and earned them close relationship with end buyers.
Japfa's ability to pass on raw material costs and foreign
exchange fluctuations to its end buyers enables it to protect
its feed margins.
Margin stability stems from its market leadership; Japfa,
together with its closest competitor, PT Charoen Pokphand
Indonesia (CPIN), controls over 50% of the Indonesian animal
feed and DOC market. Importantly, Japfa sources 70% of its corn
requirement domestically and invests in corn dryers, thereby
reducing reliance on imported raw materials.
Japfa's long-term prospects are underpinned by Indonesia's
rising consumer spending power and its much lower per capita
consumption of chicken compared with neighboring countries. High
price disparity between chicken and other protein sources makes
chicken an attractive alternative, particularly given the
country's large Muslim population.
As of 1 July 2012, Japfa merged with its 73.4% subsidiary:
PT Multibreeder Aditama Indonesia (MBAI) as part of a corporate
reorganisation. With this reorganisation completed, management
expects to gain higher operating efficiencies, streamline the
supply chain, and extend its foothold in the Indonesian poultry
business. The ratings also capture the company's susceptibility
to disease outbreaks which have a direct impact on
profitability. However, this risk is partly mitigated by Japfa's
improved health security measures and diversified breeding
locations.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Japfa
will be able to maintain its current financial profile over the
next 12 to 24 months. This is characterised by EBITDA margins
ranging between 9%-10%, manageable net debt to EBITDA of less
than 2.5x, and comfortable liquidity position. What could
trigger a rating action? Negative: Future developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action
include: - net debt to EBITDA exceeding 2.5x on a sustained
basis - EBITDA margin falling below 8% on a sustained basis
Rating upside is limited given the constraints of Japfa's
limited operating scale and inherent risks to disease outbreaks.