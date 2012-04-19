NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB' rating to Jefferies Group, Inc.'s (Jefferies) proposed $200 million senior notes due 2021.

The add-on notes will be issued under Jefferies' $550 million 6.875% senior note indenture, which has a maturity date of April 2021. The proposed $200 million add-on issuance will increase the notes outstanding under the indenture to $750 million. This transaction will have a minimal impact on the company's leverage position.