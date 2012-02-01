(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had assigned its 'AA-' long-term foreign currency rating to the $1.25 billion, 2.125% government-guaranteed bonds due Feb. 7, 2019, issued by Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the international arm of Japan Finance Corp. (JFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+). The rating on the bonds reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee of the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

We equalize the issuer credit ratings on JFC with those on Japan, based on its critical public policy role and integral link with the government. In addition to ongoing support the government provides to JFC in the form of low-cost direct funding through the Fiscal Investment and Loan Program as well as guarantees and capital injections, we expect almost certain likelihood of extraordinary support should such a need arise. JFC is the only public financial institution that extends a wide range of financial facilities to promote and support the general public, small and midsize enterprises, and the agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors, as well as the development and acquisition of natural resources overseas to support the government of Japan's policy objectives. The corporation also extends financing to maintain and improve the international competitiveness of Japanese industries. JBIC is the international arm of JFC.

On May 2, 2011, the government enacted a law ("JBIC Law") to spin off JBIC from JFC. Based on the law, the new organization will begin operating April 1, 2012, and we expect the new JBIC to succeed these bonds. We believe the new law will have limited implications for our rating on these bonds given the government guarantee and provisions in the JBIC Law that make both JFC and JBIC jointly liable for redemption of the bonds following the spinoff. Also, based on the JBIC Law, we do not expect significant implications for JBIC's critical public policy role and integral link with the government.

