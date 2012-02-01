(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today it had assigned its 'AA-' long-term
foreign currency rating to the $1.25 billion, 2.125%
government-guaranteed bonds due Feb. 7, 2019, issued by Japan
Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the international arm
of Japan Finance Corp. (JFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+). The rating on
the bonds reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee
of the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).
We equalize the issuer credit ratings on JFC with those on
Japan, based on its critical public policy role and integral
link with the government. In addition to ongoing support the
government provides to JFC in the form of low-cost direct
funding through the Fiscal Investment and Loan Program as well
as guarantees and capital injections, we expect almost certain
likelihood of extraordinary support should such a need arise.
JFC is the only public financial institution that extends a wide
range of financial facilities to promote and support the general
public, small and midsize enterprises, and the agriculture,
forestry, and fishery sectors, as well as the development and
acquisition of natural resources overseas to support the
government of Japan's policy objectives. The corporation also
extends financing to maintain and improve the international
competitiveness of Japanese industries. JBIC is the
international arm of JFC.
On May 2, 2011, the government enacted a law ("JBIC Law") to
spin off JBIC from JFC. Based on the law, the new organization
will begin operating April 1, 2012, and we expect the new JBIC
to succeed these bonds. We believe the new law will have limited
implications for our rating on these bonds given the government
guarantee and provisions in the JBIC Law that make both JFC and
JBIC jointly liable for redemption of the bonds following the
spinoff. Also, based on the JBIC Law, we do not expect
significant implications for JBIC's critical public policy role
and integral link with the government.
