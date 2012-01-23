(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- JHF Series 57 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes are a structured note issuance originated by JHF, ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans.

-- We have assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the notes, based on our view of the transaction's legal structure, credit support, and pool characteristics, among other factors.

-- Due to the structural features of this transaction, the rating on the notes is dependent to an extent upon the credit quality of JHF.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY223.4 billion Series 57 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes. The notes are ultimately secured by a pool of residential mortgage loans that JHF purchased from private financial institutions.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of Jan. 23, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. A final rating will be assigned after the amount and exact terms of the notes are finalized and a full rating analysis is completed, including a satisfactory review of the final pool, cash flow modeling, final structure, transaction documents, and legal and tax opinions.

Standard & Poor's preliminary rating reflects its opinion on the likelihood of the timely payment of interest, or interest distribution in the case of beneficiary certificates, allowing for a three-month grace period, and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2047.

This transaction is a structured note issuance originated by JHF. The notes are expected to be backed by JPY285.0 billion in beneficiary certificates issued from a trust created with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. (Mitsubishi UFJ Trust). JHF will entrust 11,044 residential mortgage loan contracts worth about JPY285.0 billion with the trust, along with security rights for each mortgage. The loan pool comprises loans that JHF purchased from private financial institutions. The breakdown of purchased loans is as follows: house construction loans (64.8%), new home purchase loans (26.5%), loans to purchase existing homes (6.7%), and refinancing mortgage loans (2.0%).

JHF will also act as servicer for the transaction, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust as backup servicer, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. as beneficiary representative. Due to the structural features of this transaction, the rating on the notes is dependent to an extent upon the credit quality of JHF.