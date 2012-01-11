(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jih Sun Financial
Holding Co., Ltd (JSH) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Jih
Sun International Bank (JSIB) and Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd
(JSS), including their Issuer Default Ratings. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the entities'
Individual and Support Ratings and withdrawn them as these
ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's coverage.
JSH's IDRs are mainly driven by the financial strength of
its principal operating subsidiary, JSS, but also take into
account JSH's acceptable liquidity and double leverage. JSS's
IDRs reflect its consistent profitability, modest risk
exposures, satisfactory capitalisation and liquidity, which have
been well-tested through numerous economic cycles.
JSIB's IDRs reflect the obligatory support from its holding
parent, which would most likely be sourced from JSS. Its IDRs
also take into account continued improvement in its risk profile
following several important reforms in 2005-2009, including a
clean-up of the asset portfolio and an overhaul of its credit
risk management framework. However, JSIB's standalone financial
profile is weak - as manifested in its 'bb-' Viability rating -
and reflects its small franchise and weak operating performance.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that JSIB would
maintain reasonably sound asset quality and therefore stay
profitable in the foreseeable future without reverting to the
volatile performance in earnings and asset quality seen in
2005-2009. Any weakening of credit standards and/or asset
quality in JSIB that materially erode JSH's and JSS's earnings
or core capital would lead to negative rating actions for JSH
and its subsidiaries.
JSH posted a modest profit in 2010 and 9M11 (return on
average equity: 9.5%), after losses in 2008-2009. This reflected
JSS's resilient earnings performance and JSIB's much improved
asset quality. The group is likely to remain profitable in 2012
on expected control of credit cost in JSIB, although JSS's
business flows and trading performance are susceptible to
growing market uncertainty.
JSH and its subsidiaries are adequately capitalized. JSH's
sum-of-parts capital adequacy ratio was 159% at end-Q311,
indicating excess capital of TWD8.3bn above the minimum
regulatory requirement of 100%. JSIB's Tier 1 capital ratio
remained sound at 10.9% at end-Q311, while JSS's capital
adequacy ratio of 626% was comfortably above the 150% regulatory
minimum.
The liquidity profiles of JSH, JSS and JSIB remain adequate.
Risks from JSH's reliance on short-term borrowing to finance its
equity investments are partly mitigated by its sufficient
interest cover, presently available bank facilities, and access
to the capital market. JSS has a liquid balance sheet. JSIB's
liquidity is actively managed by restrictive self-imposed
loan-to-deposit and liquidity reserve ratios.
JSIB and JSS are JSH's two main operating subsidiaries, and
the group's major shareholders are US-based private-equity firm,
Capital Target and Japan's Shinsei Bank, with equity interests
of 24% and 35.8%, respectively. JSS is one of the larger and
longest established securities companies in Taiwan, with a stock
brokerage market share of 4% in 2010-9M11. Meanwhile, JSIB is a
small bank in Taiwan with a deposit market share of 0.7% at
end-Q311.
The rating actions are as follows:
JSH
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D', withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
Subordinated bond rating 'BBB(twn)' remains on Rating Watch
Negative
JSS
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
JSIB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '3'; withdrawn
For a more detailed credit profile, see Fitch's credit
reports of JSH, JSS, and JSIB which will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.