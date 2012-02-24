(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited's
(JDIL) 'Fitch A-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of
additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage of JDIL.
Fitch migrated JDIL to the non-monitored category on 23
August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary,
'Fitch Migrates Jindal Drilling to "Non-Monitored" Category',
available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn JDIL's bank loan ratings as
follows:
- INR99m fund-based (cash credit) working capital banking
lines: 'Fitch A-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR1,000m non-fund-based working capital banking lines:
'Fitch A-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A2+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn