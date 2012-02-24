(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Jindal Pipes Ltd's (JPL) 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JPL.

Fitch migrated JPL to the non-monitored category on 23 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Jindal Pipes to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn JPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR98.5m fund-based working capital banking lines: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR680m non-fund-based working capital banking lines: 'Fitch A2+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn