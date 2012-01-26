(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JLOC 41 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was
arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- The sales of the properties that backed the transaction's
remaining loan, which has defaulted, have been completed.
However, the outstanding balance of the loan exceeds the amount
collected through the sales.
-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class D-2.
Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' its rating on the
class D-2 floating-rate notes issued under the JLOC 41 LLC.
(JLOC 41) transaction (see list below). The class A to C-2 notes
have already been fully redeemed. We lowered to 'D (sf)' our
ratings on classes C-3 and D-3 on Aug. 23, 2010, as well as our
rating on class D-1 on Nov. 24, 2010.
Of the three loans that initially backed the notes, only one
loan remains. The remaining loan originally represented about
22.2% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes. We
today lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class D-2 because,
although the sales of the properties backing the transaction's
remaining loan have been completed, we have found that the
outstanding principal on the loan exceeds the amount of proceeds
collected through the sales of the properties in question. We
intend to lower to 'D (sf)' the rating on class D-2 if losses
are actually incurred at the transaction level in the future.
The notes issued under this commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction were originally secured by three
loans extended to three obligors. The loans were initially
backed by 31 real estate trust certificates and real estate
properties. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan
Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services
Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.
The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2015 for
the class D-2 notes.
RATING LOWERED
JLOC 41 LLC.
JPY23.36 billion floating-rate notes due February 2015
Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon type
D-2 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.69 bil. Floating rate
