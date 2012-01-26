(The following was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- JLOC 41 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd. -- The sales of the properties that backed the transaction's remaining loan, which has defaulted, have been completed. However, the outstanding balance of the loan exceeds the amount collected through the sales. -- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class D-2. Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' its rating on the class D-2 floating-rate notes issued under the JLOC 41 LLC. (JLOC 41) transaction (see list below). The class A to C-2 notes have already been fully redeemed. We lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes C-3 and D-3 on Aug. 23, 2010, as well as our rating on class D-1 on Nov. 24, 2010. Of the three loans that initially backed the notes, only one loan remains. The remaining loan originally represented about 22.2% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes. We today lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class D-2 because, although the sales of the properties backing the transaction's remaining loan have been completed, we have found that the outstanding principal on the loan exceeds the amount of proceeds collected through the sales of the properties in question. We intend to lower to 'D (sf)' the rating on class D-2 if losses are actually incurred at the transaction level in the future. The notes issued under this commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction were originally secured by three loans extended to three obligors. The loans were initially backed by 31 real estate trust certificates and real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction. The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2015 for the class D-2 notes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH "Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011 "Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published March 12, 2007 "Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12, 2007 RATING LOWERED JLOC 41 LLC. JPY23.36 billion floating-rate notes due February 2015 Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon type D-2 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.69 bil. Floating rate A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ. Primary Credit Analyst: Mitsuko Mashimo, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8584; mitsuko_mashimo@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Yuji Hashimoto, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8275; yuji_hashimoto@standardandpoors.com