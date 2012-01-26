(The following was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- JLOC 37 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- The sales of the properties that backed one of the transaction's two remaining loans have been completed. However, the outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeds the amount collected through the sales of the properties.

-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on classes D1 and D2.

Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its ratings on the class D1 and D2 floating-rate notes issued under the JLOC 37 LLC (JLOC 37) transaction (see list below).

We today lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on classes D1 and D2 because, although the sales of the properties backing one of the transaction's remaining loans has been completed, we have found that the outstanding principal on the loan exceeds the amount of proceeds collected through the sales of the properties in question. The loan originally represented about 16% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes. We intend to lower to 'D (sf)' the ratings on these two classes if losses are actually incurred at the transaction level in the future.

JLOC 37 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes issued under this transaction were originally secured by multiple loans extended to 10 obligors. The loans were initially backed by 61 real estate properties and real estate trust certificates. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in January 2015 for the class D1 and D2 notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011

"Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities," published April 15, 2010

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published March 12, 2007

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12, 2007

RATINGS LOWERED

JLOC 37 LLC

JPY81.22 billion equivalent notes issued on July 11, 2007, due January 2015

Class To From Initial issue amount

D1 CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY8.0 bil.

D2 CC (sf) CCC (sf) EUR1.95 mil.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ.

Primary Credit Analyst: Hiroyuki Miyata, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8660; hiroyuki_miyata@standardandpoors.com

Secondary Contact: Yuji Hashimoto, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8275; yuji_hashimoto@standardandpoors.com