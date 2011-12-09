(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- The transaction's asset manager is still in the process
of selling the properties backing the transaction's two
remaining specified bonds in accordance with the property sales
plan, and we believe that completing collection through the
sales of these properties will require some time. Meanwhile, if
multiple properties are sold as expected, the redemption of
principal on class B--currently the transaction's highest-level
tranche--will further progress. As such, we consider the status
of the sales of the collateral properties to be a key factor in
the credit quality of that class.
-- We have kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch
negative. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the
class C and D senior trust certificates, as well as our rating
on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine
specified bonds.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has kept its rating on the
class B senior trust certificates issued under the JLOC XXVIII
transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list
below). At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the
class C and D senior trust certificates, as well as our rating
on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine
specified bonds issued under the same transaction (also listed
below). We initially placed the rating on class B on CreditWatch
negative on April 26, 2011. Then, on June 15, 2011, we
simultaneously lowered the rating on class B to 'A (sf)' from
'AA (sf)' and kept it on CreditWatch negative. The class A
senior trust certificates and Nakano Holding TMK's series 3-2
floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds have already been fully
redeemed.
Of the four specified bonds (two senior and two mezzanine
specified bonds) issued by two obligors that initially backed
the transaction, two specified bonds (one senior and one
mezzanine specified bond) issued by one obligor remain. The two
remaining specified bonds originally represented about 51% of
the total initial issue amount of the transaction. The asset
manager is still in the process of selling the properties
backing the specified bonds in accordance with the property
sales plan. We believe that completing collection through the
sales of the related collateral properties will require some
time, as many of these properties remain unsold. Indeed, with
the transaction's legal final maturity date drawing closer, it
is our view that the rating on class B is under downward
pressure.
Meanwhile, the redemption of class B--currently the
transaction's highest-level tranche and already partly
redeemed--will further progress if multiple properties are sold
as expected. We today kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch
negative because we consider the status of the sales of the
collateral properties to be a key factor in the credit quality
of that class. We intend to review our rating on class B after
ascertaining a number of factors, including the progress of the
collateral property sales.
The performance of the properties backing the transaction's
two remaining specified bonds is in line with the projection we
made when we revised our assumption regarding the likely
collection amount from these properties in September 2011.
Accordingly, we affirmed our ratings on classes C and D and on
Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine
specified bonds based on the same recovery prospects we assumed
in September 2011.
JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The senior trust
certificates and mezzanine specified bonds were backed by 567
real estate properties. Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
served as the arranger for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2012 for
the class B to D senior trust certificates and the Harajuku
Holding TMK series 4-2 floating rate specified bonds.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,"
published Nov. 4, 2011
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published
March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation,"
published March 12, 2007
RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust Certificates
JPY88.9 billion trust certificates due October 2012
Class Rating Initial issue amount
B A (sf)/Watch Neg JPY10.1 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount
C BB- (sf) JPY8.8 bil.
D CCC (sf) JPY7.2 bil.
JLOC XXVIII Mezzanine Specified Bonds
Harajuku Holding TMK Series 4-2 JPY3.6 billion floating-rate
mezzanine specified bonds due October 2012
Rating Initial issue amount
CCC (sf) JPY3.6 bil.