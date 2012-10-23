NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following rating on the certificates issued by J.P. Morgan
Tax-Exempt Pass-Through Trust, Series 2011-1 (the issuer):
--$39,153,767 class A certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative
The transaction represents a pass-through of all proceeds
received in respect of the three underlying mortgage revenue
bonds (MRBs) owned by the trust. The ratings are based on the
credit quality of the MRBs, currently rated 'AAA' with a
Negative Outlook by Fitch.
Proceeds from the certificate issuance were used to purchase
six MRBs issued by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority
(NIFA). The MRBs are currently collateralized by 16 underlying
Ginnie Mae (GNMA) guaranteed mortgage-backed securities totaling
approximately $39.2 million, which is the same balance of the
outstanding certificates. The MRBs are all rated 'AAA' with a
Negative Outlook by Fitch based on the GNMA guarantees of full
and timely payment of principal and interest on its securities.
The guaranties are backed by the rating of the U.S. treasury,
which carries the rating of the United States of America (the
U.S. government; rated 'AAA/F1+' with a Negative Outlook by
Fitch).
The transaction relies, to a lesser extent, on a series of
counterparties to perform particular roles, including the
trustee (Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook
Stable) and the bank at which the certificate account is
established (also Wells Fargo Bank). All distributions from the
underlying MRBs are deposited into the certificate account where
they are held un-invested, and are subsequently withdrawn by the
trustee prior to each payment date. The certificate account is a
segregated trust account, separated from the assets of the bank
in the event of its insolvency. In its role as both issuer
account bank and trustee, Wells Fargo Bank continues to satisfy
the eligibility criteria described in Fitch's 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'.
The CUSIPS for the six underlying NIFA MRBs are: 63967QAA9,
63967QAB7, 63967QAC5, 63967QAD3, 63967QAE1, 63967QAF8. Fitch's
last rating commentary for the NIFA MRBs on July 19, 2012 titled
'Fitch Affirms Certain Municipal Ratings Directly Linked to U.S.
Sovereign' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.