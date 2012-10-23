NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings on the three classes of certificates issued by
J.P. Morgan Tax-Exempt Pass-Through Trust, Series 2011-2 (the
issuer):
--$16,433,941 class A-1 certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$39,084,559 class A-2 certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$7,500,000 class A-3 certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.
The transaction represents a pass-through of all proceeds
received in respect of the three underlying mortgage revenue
bonds (MRBs) owned by the trust. The ratings are based on the
credit quality of the MRBs, currently rated 'AAA' with a
Negative Outlook by Fitch.
Proceeds from the certificate issuance were used to purchase
three MRBs issued by the Illinois Housing Development Authority
(IHDA). The MRBs are currently collateralized by 25 underlying
Ginnie Mae (GNMA) and 54 Fannie Mae (FNMA) guaranteed
mortgage-backed securities totaling approximately $63 million,
which is the same balance of the outstanding certificates. The
MRBs are all rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch based
on the GNMA and FNMA guarantees of full and timely payment of
principal and interest on its securities. The guaranties are
backed by the rating of the U.S. treasury, which carries the
rating of the United States of America (the U.S. government;
rated 'AAA/F1+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch).
The transaction relies, to a lesser extent, on a series of
counterparties to perform particular roles, including the
trustee (U.S. Bank, N.A.; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable) and
the bank at which the certificate account is established (also
U.S. Bank). All distributions from the underlying MRBs are
deposited into the certificate account where they are held
uninvested, and are subsequently withdrawn by the trustee prior
to each payment date. The certificate account is a segregated
trust account, separated from the assets of the bank in the
event of its insolvency. In its role as both issuer account bank
and trustee, U.S. Bank continues to satisfy the eligibility
criteria described in Fitch's 'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions'.
The CUSIPS for the three underlying IHDA MRBs are:
45201YYF8, 45201YYG6, and 45201YYH4. Fitch's last rating
commentary for the IHDA MRBs on July 19, 2012 titled 'Fitch
Affirms Certain Municipal Ratings Directly Linked to U.S.
Sovereign' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.