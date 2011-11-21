(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its
outlook on the counterparty credit rating on JPMorgan Australia
Ltd. (AA-/A-1+) to stable from negative, because of an
administrative error. On Feb. 25, 2011, we had affirmed the
'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit rating on U.S, -based parent
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., and revised the outlook to stable from
negative. The counterparty credit ratings and outlook on
JPMorgan Australia Ltd. depend on those of the parent because of
an unconditional guarantee from the parent.