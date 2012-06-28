GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
June 29 Moody's Affirms Three CMBS Classes of JPMC 1999-C8
Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed three classes of J.P. Morgan Commercial Mortgage Finance Corp., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1999-C8
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly revised 22.9 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, but remained the euro zone's highest.