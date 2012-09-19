Uruguay says consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in May
MONTEVIDEO, June 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.13 percent in May from the prior month, government data showed on Monday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 5.58 percent.
Sept 20 Moody's takes action on $736 million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust from 2006 to 2007
BERLIN, June 5 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has offered Greece's European creditors a way out of their impasse over Athens' debts that would allow the euro zone to release a tranche of aid later this month.