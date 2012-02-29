(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Jubilant Offshore Drilling Private Limited's (JODPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. JODPL's INR6,500m long-term bank loans have also been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.

The ratings reflect potential support from the Jubilant Bhartia Group (JBG) and JODPL's strong strategic linkages with its ultimate parent - Jubilant Enpro Private Limited (JEPL, 'BBB-(ind)'/Stable).

Fitch notes JODPL's proven natural gas reserves - which are under development - and low off-take risks due to a large deficit in supply of natural gas in India.

The company is at project stage and will only show earnings visibility only in FY14 (financial year ending March), revised from FY13. Fitch also notes that there are inherent uncertainties associated with the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including those surrounding the industry's regulatory environment in India.

Negative rating action may result from weakening of JBG's support and a downgrade of JEPL's ratings. However, any upgrade of JEPL's ratings, along with its continued strong ties with JODPL, will be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in March 2004, JODPL is one of the step-down Indian subsidiaries of JEPL. It holds JBG's 10% participating interest (PI) in the Krishna Godavari Basin Deen Dayal block - KG-OSN-2001/3 (KG). JODPL also holds 36% PI in two Manipur blocks, with the balance PI held by JEPL's other subsidiaries. JEPL holds JBG's interests in energy businesses through its overseas subsidiary Jubilant Energy N.V.