NEW DELHI/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India's Jyoti Build Tech Private Limited's 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Jyoti Build Tech. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also classified Jyoti Build Tech's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR150m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR700m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/' Fitch A3(ind)'