BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares
Sept 12 Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd's senior unsecured debt rating to B1 from B2, and has assigned a B1 rating to its proposed USD bond issuance.
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.