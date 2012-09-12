(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect Kaisa's increasing operating scale, low-cost
land bank, and improving execution in new markets to support its
operating performance over the next 12 months at least.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating and our 'cnBB-' long-term Greater China regional scale
rating on the China-based property developer.
-- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating and 'cnBB-'
Greater China regional scale rating to Kaisa's proposed senior
unsecured notes. We are also affirming the 'B+' issue rating and
'cnBB-' Greater China regional scale rating on the company's
outstanding senior unsecured notes.
-- The negative outlook reflects Kaisa's aggressive
debt-funded expansion and uncertainty over its property sales
for the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on
China-based property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. The
outlook is negative. We also affirmed our 'cnBB-' long-term
Greater China regional scale rating on the company. At the same
time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating and 'cnBB-' Greater
China regional scale rating to Kaisa's proposed issue of U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. The rating on the
notes is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation. We also affirmed the 'B+' issue rating and
'cnBB-' Greater China regional scale rating on the company's
outstanding senior unsecured notes.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating because we expect Kaisa's increasing
operating scale, low-cost land bank, and improving execution in
new markets to support its operating performance over the next
12 months at least. The company's aggressive debt-funded
expansion, weakening profitability, and limited consistency in
financial management temper these strengths. Kaisa's proposed
notes issue will increase its borrowings somewhat. However, a
modest improvement in the company's debt maturity profile
offsets the weakness.
The growth in Kaisa's contract sales since 2011 reflects its
improving execution in new markets, in our view. The company's
sales have become more geographically diversified. The
visibility to Kaisa's sales execution for the next 12 months is
fair as we expect the property market to slowly improve due to
easier credit conditions. The company's operating performance in
the first seven months of 2012 met our expectations. Contract
sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 7.9 billion, 47.9% of the
company's full-year target. Kaisa's contract sales grew 51% in
2011 to RMB15.29 billion due to its aggressive pricing.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Kaisa's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio to hover around 5x and its EBITDA interest
coverage ratio to be slightly above 2x in 2012-2013. These
ratios could deteriorate if property sales for 2012 decline from
our base case of about RMB16 billion, or EBITDA margin is less
than 23%.
We expect Kaisa's EBITDA margin to be about 23% in 2012,
compared with 21.8% in 2011. We believe the company will reduce
its land acquisitions and other expenses to keep its borrowings
at less than RMB17 billion. We expect the company's leverage for
2012-2013 to be somewhat high for the rating. We expect Kaisa's
profitability to recover somewhat in 2012, but to remain far
from 2010 levels. In our view, pricing for new launches will
continue to reflect stable demand from first-time buyers and
upgraders, and increased price discounting from competitors. The
company's EBITDA margin declined in 2011 from 2010 as the
company expanded outside its home market and increased its
product range.
We view Kaisa's large and low-cost land bank (the land cost
was about 14.5% of average selling prices in 2011), its
established market position in Shenzhen, and its improved
geographical diversification as rating strengths. The company
has made some progress in securing urban redevelopment projects
in Shenzhen and Guangdong. These projects have lower capital
intensity and higher profit margins than other projects.
In our view, Kaisa is likely to maintain its ratio of
onshore borrowings to total assets below our notching threshold
of 15% for speculative-grade debt over the next two years.
Kaisa will use the notes issue proceeds to fund existing and
new property projects (including construction costs and land
premium), refinance existing debt, and for general corporate
purposes.
Liquidity
Kaisa's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our
criteria. The company's debt issues in the past two years have
extended its debt maturity profile. Kaisa has limited
refinancing needs in the next one year, although it has a large
bunching of maturities in 2014-2015. The company's liquidity is
sensitive to property sales. We estimate that Kaisa's liquidity
sources will exceed uses by about 1.1x in 2012. Our view is
based on the following major factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company to receive about RMB15 billion in
cash from property sales in 2012.
-- Kaisa had an unrestricted cash balance of RMB3.9 billion
at the end of 2011.
-- We expect the company's cash uses for 2012 to include
RMB7 billion-RMB8 billion for construction, RMB5 billion for
capital expenditure, RMB1.4 billion for interest expenses, and
RMB2.5 billion for repayment of onshore loans.
We understand that Kaisa has about RMB1.5 billion in undrawn
and uncommitted bank lines as of the end of 2011. The proposed
new notes issue will only slightly reduce the company's debt
maturity concentration in 2014-2015.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Kaisa's aggressive debt-funded
expansion and uncertainty over its property sales for the next
12 months. We expect home purchase restrictions to affect sales
of key projects--such as an urban redevelopment project in
Shenzhen--for the remainder of 2012. We expect Kaisa's credit
ratios to remain somewhat weak for the current rating in the
next 12 months.
We may lower the rating if: (1) Kaisa's property sales or
margins are significantly lower than our projections and the
company's borrowings materially increase, such that its
contracted sales are less than RMB15 billion in 2012 and its
EBITDA interest coverage is below 2x; or (2) the company
increases land acquisitions such that its liquidity position
weakens.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Kaisa shows good
execution of its property sales and improves its leverage and
cash flow coverage. This could happen if the company meets its
property sales target, its EBITDA margin recovers, and its
debt-to-EBITDA ratio improves to less than 5x on a sustainable
basis.
