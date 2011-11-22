BRIEF-Centuria Urban REIT passes resolution on merger with Centuria Metropolitan REIT
* Confirm that resolutions voted on at EGM of CUA unitholders of a proposal to merge Centuria Metropolitan REIT and CUA, have been passed
Nov 22 KAL ABS:
* Moody's rates KAL air tickets receivables deal A1 (sf)
* Fosun Gold confirms that it has made an initial proposal regarding a possible cash offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields