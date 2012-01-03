(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kali BMH Systems Private Limited (Kali) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Kali's modest scale of operations (revenues: INR369m in FY11 (end-March 2011), INR286m in FY10), which limits its bargaining power with both its suppliers and customers. The ratings are further constrained by Kali's volatile margins (FY11: 22%, FY10: 12%) arising from steel price changes, low EBITDA interest cover (FY11: 1.6x, FY10: 2.3x), high customer concentration (86% of revenues comes from top five customers).

Kali's gross interest expense includes INR4.8m of non-cash expense - amortisation of debentures. As per the company, there is no cash outflow in the near term due to these debentures which are issued to the founders and are redeemable only in 2022. Although this provides some respite, the interest cover after excluding the amortisation still remains low at 2.0x at end-FY11.

The ratings are, however, supported by Kali's status of being one of the core suppliers of pulleys and idlers to Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T - one of India's largest engineering groups) and its track record of over three years in supplying its products to large mining/construction/port companies like Neyveli Lignite, and Shapoorji Pallonji. The ratings further benefit from reasonable revenue visibility with an order pipeline of 1.1x of FY11 revenues and low financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 3.5x in FY11 (FY10: 3.1x).

Kali completed its INR140m capex for capacity expansion in FY10, and therefore has adequate operational capacity which would allow it to grow its revenues without incurring substantial capex in the near term. As a result, Fitch expects additional cash flows from the new plant to reduce Kali's financial leverage to below 3x by FY13.

Negative rating guidelines include Kali's inability to pass on the volatility in steel prices to its customers or additional debt-funded capex resulting in its debt/EBITDA exceeding 5x and interest cover falling below 1.25x. Positive rating guidelines include a sustainable EBITDA interest cover of over 2.0x and financial leverage of below 3.0x.

Kali is a Kumbakonam-based manufacturer of pulleys, idlers, and frames, which are used primarily in the conveyors. The company operates two manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 150,000 idlers, 1,200 pulleys, and 60,000 frames.

Rating actions on Kali:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR42.6m term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR120m combined limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR225m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'