(The following was released by the rating agency) KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd's (Karuna) 'Fitch BB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Karuna. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Karuna's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR242.5m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)' -

INR45m non-fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'