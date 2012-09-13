(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned the following ratings to
notes under the US$2.5 billion euro medium-term notes program of
KASIKORNBANK PCL (KBank; BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1):
-- 'BBB+' rating to senior unsecured notes; and
-- 'BBB' rating to lower Tier 2 subordinated notes.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BBB+'
rating to the benchmark senior unsecured notes to be drawn down
from the program.
The rating differential between the senior unsecured notes
and the lower Tier 2 subordinated notes reflects the latter's
subordinated nature. The senior notes will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the
bank. They shall at all times rank pari passu with all other
unsecured obligations. The unsecured subordinated notes will be
subordinate to the claims of the senior debt holders.
Our rating on any given issue depends on the issue's
specific terms and conditions. One exception is indexed-linked
notes, for which we would not assign any issue rating, as per
our criteria.
