OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on all classes from Katonah III
Inc., a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction.
-- Simultaneously, we removed the ratings on the class C-1,
C-2, D-1 and D-2 notes from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The transaction is in its amortization phase and is
scheduled to have an optional redemption on November 19, 2012.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on all classes of
notes from Katonah III Inc., a collateralized loan obligation
(CLO) transaction managed by Sankaty Advisors LLC and removed
the C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 ratings (see list).
Standard & Poor's is aware that a notice of redemption was
issued on Oct. 5, 2012, stating that a majority, as defined in
the transaction's documents, of the preferred shareholders of
the transaction have directed the trustee to redeem the notes in
full on Nov. 19, 2012. We will withdraw the ratings if the
principal balances of all note--and their deferred interest if
any--are paid off in full on the redemption date.
The transaction is in its amortization phase and continues
to pay down the class A notes, which are the senior-most notes.
The class A note balance as of the October 2012 monthly report
is $12.28 million, which is 3.83% of its original balance. Due
to the senior note's lower balance, the overcollateralization
(O/C) ratios increased for all classes.
However, the senior note of such CLOs is also the note that
typically carries the highest rating and hence pays the lowest
interest to the noteholders. As the CLOs amortize and the senior
note balance decreases, the weighted average cost of debt to the
CLOs increases. This, in turn, affects the interest coverage
(I/C) ratios of the transactions.
The above is evident for Katonah III, the I/C ratios of
which have started declining over the year and are currently
failing for the class B, C, and D notes as of the October 2012
monthly trustee report. The class B I/C test started to fail
since September 2012; the class C I/C ratio started to fail
since June 2012, which resulted in the class D notes deferring
their interest in the August 2012 payment period.
Today's affirmations reflect the availability of credit
support at the current rating levels. Standard & Poor's will
continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to
the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement
available to support them and take rating actions as we deem
necessary.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating
Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO
Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS Katonah III Inc.
Rating
Class To From
C-1 A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
C-2 A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D-1 BBB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D-2 BBB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Katonah III Inc.
Class Rating
A AAA (sf)
B-1 AAA (sf)
B-2 AAA (sf)