TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said Japan-based transportation and
shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.'s (BB/Stable/--)
planned equity issuance and subordinated loan financing
announced July 2 had no impact on the ratings on the company.
Kawasaki Kisen plans to raise about JPY28.6 billion through
an issuance of new shares and a secondary share offering and
JPY30 billion through a subordinated loan. The company plans to
use the funds for capital expenditures and repayment of existing
debt. We view the planned equity issuance positively because it
should enhance the company's capital, which deteriorated due to
an over JPY40 billion net loss in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012). Nevertheless, we do not believe the equity issuance would
materially change the company's financial risk profile.
We assess the planned subordinated loan as having low equity
content and treat it as debt in our calculation of financial
ratios. At the same time, the company's intention to use some of
the funds raised through the subordinated loan to repay its
existing debt leads us to believe the subordinated loan
financing will likely have only limited adverse impact on
Kawasaki Kisen's financial risk profile.
Under our criteria, we may recognize as intermediate equity
a corporate issuance of a hybrid security with a moderate
step-up in coupon rate before the 10th year of its duration and
a legally binding replacement capital covenant, but would
recognize as low equity one with a mere intent-based replacement
provision. However, in our opinion, the company's intention to
use some of the funds raised through the subordinated loan to
repay existing debt should limit a potential increase in debt to
some extent. Moreover, given the loan's long-term
characteristics, we view subordinated loan financing favorably
because it should help stabilize the company's financing
structure.
Factoring in planned equity issuance as capital and the
subordinated loan as debt, our calculations suggest the ratio of
Kawasaki Kisen's debt to capital (before adjustments) will
remain high at 68%, compared with 69% as of March 31, 2012. The
current ratings reflect our expectation that the company's weak
financial standing will recover over the next two years.