(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Prolonged weakness in the container shipping market and a
strong yen are likely to produce a sharp deterioration in
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.'s financial performance.
-- Standard & Poor's changed the long-term corporate credit
and debt ratings on Kawasaki Kisen to 'BB' and removed the
ratings from CreditWatch.
-- We assess the outlook on the ratings to be stable, based
on our expectation that the company will make a gradual
financial recovery in the coming one to two years.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Rating Services today lowered to 'BB' from 'BB+' its long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Kawasaki
Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (Kawasaki Kisen), one of the world's leading
shipping companies, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch,
where we placed them on Oct. 5, 2011. The outlook on the ratings
is stable. We base this action on our view that the company will
show a sharp deterioration in earnings and financial performance
in its financial results for fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012)
amid difficult conditions in the container shipping industry.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable,
reflecting our expectation that the company's financial
performance will gradually recover in coming years.
Kawasaki Kisen expects to make a large net loss of JPY32
billion in fiscal 2011. Across the industry, higher fuel costs
and fierce competition on prices have produced a significant
deterioration in the profitability of container shipping
companies. The strong yen, a sluggish dry bulk market, and a
sharp decline in car exports following the Great East Japan
Earthquake on March 11 further weakened the company's earnings.
Standard & Poor's believes Kawasaki Kisen's ratio of total debt
to capital will increase to 70% or more as of March 31, 2012.
However, we are of the opinion that Kawasaki Kisen's key
financial ratios will recover gradually after hitting bottom in
fiscal 2011. In our view, the company is likely to lower debt to
EBITDA to below 5x in the coming two to three years from a level
we estimate of more than 13x in fiscal 2011. We expect the
market for container and dry bulk shipping to remain weak
because new vessels that shipping companies are scheduled to
launch will continue to increase capacity. However, most
container operators, including Kawasaki Kisen, are eager to
increase prices following significant losses. Also, Standard &
Poor's expects earnings in Kawasaki Kisen's car carrier business
to improve steadily on the back of a recovery in production at
Japanese automakers. At the same time, company management has
frozen new capital expenditure on fleet expansion to improve the
company's financial standing.
We may consider lowering the ratings on Kawasaki Kisen if
weakness in the shipping market results in a larger loss than
the company expects in fiscal 2011. Another loss or negative
free cash flow in fiscal 2012 would further pressure the
ratings. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to
positive if we become more confident that Kawasaki Kisen can
lower its debt to EBITDA to below 4x. Given the severity of the
current business environment, however, we believe the
possibility of such an outcome is low.
RELATED RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011