Overview

-- Indonesia-based industrial estate developer KIJA has a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile.

-- The company's volatile cash flows and large capital expenditure are tempered by the strong demand and prices for industrial land.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axBB' ASEAN scale rating to KIJA. We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating to the company's proposed guaranteed senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of healthy sales and a timely commissioning of KIJA's power plant.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'axBB' ASEAN scale rating to Indonesia-based industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk. (KIJA). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating on the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Jababeka International B.V. KIJA and some of its subsidiaries guarantee the notes.

The issue rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. Rationale The rating on KIJA reflects the company's volatile cash flows, large capital expenditure for greenfield infrastructure projects, and high project concentration risk. KIJA's track record in developing and managing large industrial estates, its large low-cost land bank, and increasing recurring income temper these weaknesses. We assess the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." KIJA's cash flows are volatile because land sales are sensitive to economic cycles and depend on foreign direct investments.

The company's single-project risk and keen competition from other industrial estates in Cikarang exacerbate the volatility. More than 50% of KIJA's revenues will continue to come from land sales at its Jababeka industrial estate in Cikarang near Jakarta for the next three to five years. The company's large low-cost land bank should underpin its good profitability and sustain its development pipeline for the next five years.

We expect KIJA's project concentration to remain high, even though the company has started to develop new projects. KIJA sold some parcels of land in its industrial estate in Cilegon. It plans to develop a tourism project in Tanjung Lesung. In our view, these projects are in the early stages of development and will not contribute meaningfully to cash flows in the next 12 months. While KIJA's recurring income is modest, we expect it to grow meaningfully once the company's Bekasi power plant is commissioned.

We believe the plant will benefit from captive users and a shortage of power generation capacity in its industrial estate. We expect the plant to ramp up to full capacity from early 2013. We estimate that KIJA's recurring income will increase to 48% of consolidated revenue in 2013 from 21% in 2011. The plant has mitigated the key operational and financial risks, in our opinion. This is because the plant has secured 100% off-take agreement with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (BB/Stable/--), a state-owned power utility, secured gas supplies from two sources, and has a tariff structure that allows for cost pass-through.

In our base-case scenario, we expect KIJA to generate steady land sales on moderately higher land prices in 2012-2013 and benefit from the commissioning of the Bekasi power plant. Margins will decline moderately due to contributions from the power plant. We expect the company's total debt to increase due to large capital expenditure on new projects resulting in negative free cash flows.

We anticipate that KIJA will begin to develop another power plant in Bekasi in 2013. KIJA's financial risk profile reflects the company's short track record of managing its financials consistently, which more than offsets its good projected credit ratios in 2012-2013. We expect KIJA to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 4x in 2013. Nevertheless, the company's history of debt restructuring, its recent rapid growth driven by lumpy land sales, and the management's untested appetite for expansion weigh more heavily in our analysis.

KIJA develops and manages the matured Jababeka industrial estate in Cikarang. The company's core business is the sale of industrial land. It also provides ancillary estate management services, such as water treatment to its tenants, most of which are multinational corporations. Liquidity KIJA's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria.

We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by about 20% in 2012 based on the following major assumptions: -- Liquidity sources include a surplus of cash and cash equivalents of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 15 billion-IDR20 billion and our projected funds from operations of IDR500 billion-IDR510 billion. -- Liquidity uses include debt maturities of IDR83 billion, and our projected capital expenditure of about IDR350 billion, assuming KIJA can cut back on uncommitted land acquisitions. -- We have not factored in the proposed notes or an asset sale in our liquidity assessment. We understand that the company is in discussions to dispose a stake in its dry port business. -- We expect KIJA's net liquidity sources to remain positive and expect the company to remain in compliance with its covenants even if its EBITDA declines by 15%. -- KIJA's liquidity is sensitive to land sales, which we have assumed at about 100 hectares annually over the next five years. The company can sell more land to provide a buffer to its liquidity, if needed. We believe KIJA has established some relationships with banks to help it fund its capital expenditure if the proposed notes issuance does not materialize in 2012. Sufficient headroom exists in the covenants because we expect the company's financial performance to continue to improve. However, we would expect the company to cut back on capital expenditure especially on its second power plant if the proposed bond does not materialize. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KIJA complied with covenants on its bank loans, especially the Bekasi power project loan, which accounts for 65% of KIJA's total debt as of May 31, 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KIJA will benefit from steady land sales at good margins and that the company will fully commission its power plant in the next 12 months. The outlook also factors in the proposed bond and a refinance of a loan for the Bekasi power project. We could lower the rating if: (1) KIJA deviates from its core business and strategy; (2) the company makes larger-than-expected debt-funded acquisitions; (3) the commissioning of the Bekasi power plant is materially delayed beyond our expectations; or (4) land sales are significantly weaker than we expect, such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 3.5x. Rating upside is limited in the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if KIJA demonstrates consistent good financial management, executes its strategy well, and operates larger and more diverse assets. We could also upgrade the company if its recurring income increases meaningfully and new development projects reduce its dependence on the Jababeka industrial estate.