SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long term
corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on
Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Company on CreditWatch with
negative implications, meaning that we could lower or affirm the
ratings following the completion of our review. The company's
'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings remain unchanged.
The CreditWatch placement follows Kellogg's announcement
that it will be acquiring Pringles for $2.7 billion, funded with
about $2 billion new debt and international cash.
"We believe the transaction would weaken Kellogg's credit
protection measures below current levels, specifically the ratio
of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of over 3x
and funds from operations to total debt in the low 20% area as
compared to about 2.8x and almost 27%, respectively, at Sept.
30, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem.
About $6 billion of reported debt was outstanding at Kellogg
on Dec. 31, 2011.
