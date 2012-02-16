SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Company on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning that we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. The company's 'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings remain unchanged.

The CreditWatch placement follows Kellogg's announcement that it will be acquiring Pringles for $2.7 billion, funded with about $2 billion new debt and international cash.

"We believe the transaction would weaken Kellogg's credit protection measures below current levels, specifically the ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of over 3x and funds from operations to total debt in the low 20% area as compared to about 2.8x and almost 27%, respectively, at Sept. 30, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem.

About $6 billion of reported debt was outstanding at Kellogg on Dec. 31, 2011.

