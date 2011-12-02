(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' long-term and
'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Korea Electric
Power Corp. (KEPCO) and its 'A' long-term ratings on Korea Hydro
& Nuclear Power Co. Ltd., Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd., Korea
Midland Power Co. Ltd., Korea South East Power Co. Ltd., Korea
Southern Power Co. Ltd., and Korea Western Power Co. Ltd. At the
same time, we revised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on
KEPCO and its six subsidiaries to 'bbb' from 'a-'. The outlook
on the ratings on all the companies is stable.
Our affirmation of the ratings on KEPCO reflects our view
that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of
the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1) providing KEPCO with timely
and sufficient extraordinary support in times of financial
distress. Our affirmation of the ratings on KEPCO's six
generating subsidiaries reflects our view that each of the
subsidiaries has a core status within the group and that their
operations and financial standing correlate highly with those of
KEPCO.
Our revision of the SACP on KEPCO and its subsidiaries
reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that KEPCO's
profitability and cash flow will weaken as a result of its
inability to pass increasing fuel costs to customers and the
considerable capital expenditures we expect that they will make
in the next several years in response to growing demand for
electricity.
We project that KEPCO's profitability will deteriorate over
a next few quarters as tight governmental regulation of
electricity tariffs at a time of higher inflation prevent the
company from fully passing increases in fuel costs to customers.
Furthermore, we expect that KEPCO will not be able to add enough
baseload power generation capacity to match rising demand for
electricity over the next few quarters and, therefore,
utilization ratios at peak-load power plants and electricity
supply from independent power producers are likely to increase.
In our opinion, this will pair KEPCO's EBITDA margin on a
consolidated basis to between 16% and 19% in 2011 and 2012,
compared with 23.4% and 20.1% in 2009 and 2010, respectively.
We expect KEPCO will increase capital spending on power
plants and its transmission and distribution network to meet
growing demand for electricity. Furthermore, enhanced safety
standards for the construction of nuclear power plants and the
government's policy to increase capacity at renewable energy
plants are likely to add to the company's capital expenditures.
Overall, we believe KEPCO's capital expenditures are likely to
rise more than 20% year on year for the next few years.
We expect KEPCO's weakening profitability and increasing
capital expenditures to significantly widen its negative free
operating cash flow, causing its debt to increase incrementally
in coming years. In our opinion, KEPCO's funds from operations
(FFO) interest coverage ratio is likely to erode to
approximately 3.5x and its FFO to debt is likely to remain below
12%. We could further lower the SACP on KEPCO if its FFO to debt
falls below 10% on a sustained basis.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEPCO will
continue to benefit from government support because it plays an
essential role in supplying electric power in Korea as a
monopoly transmission and distribution operator and a dominant
power generator.
The ratings on KEPCO could come under downward pressure if
KEPCO's policy role or its link to the government weaken, such
as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the
company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.