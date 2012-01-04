(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, January 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM) proposed five- and 10.25-year senior unsecured global notes expected 'A+(exp)' ratings. The size of the notes has yet to be determined.

The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD5bn shelf programme, last updated on 7 July 2011 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Fitch believes that proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general purposes, including rolling over and/or repaying maturing foreign currency debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is on a par with South Korea's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating ('A+'/Positive), reflecting a de-facto solvency guarantee by the Korean government. As per Article 37, Export-Import Bank of Korea Act, the government is obliged to cover any losses that the bank may incur but which cannot be covered by the bank's own reserves.

KEXIM is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and effectively 100%-owned by the government. The bank was established in 1976 under the Export-Import Bank of Korea Act to provide export, import and overseas investment credit. The bank, with total assets of KRW47.3trn, had KRW41.4trn in loans (with 74% in foreign currency) and KRW40.4trn in confirmed acceptances and guarantees at end-June 2011.