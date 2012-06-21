(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said
that it has withdrawn its 'A-1+ (sf)' rating assigned to
Keystart Bonds Ltd. at the request of the issuer.
There was no commercial paper outstanding in respect of the
program at the time the rating was withdrawn. STANDARD & POOR'S
17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for
any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an
asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they
differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated
(including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If
applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATING WITHDRAWN Issuer Rating To Rating From Keystart Bonds
Ltd. N.R. A-1+ (sf) N.R.--Not rated.