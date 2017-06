Jan 26 kgb

* Moody's Investors Service downgraded the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Probability of Default Rating for kgb to B1 from Ba3. Moody's also lowered the first lien senior secured credit facilities to Ba3 from Ba2 and the second lien senior secured term loan to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is negative, which reflects our concerns about the credit impact of approaching debt maturities.