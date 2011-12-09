(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kingfisher Trust 2004-1G's (Kingfisher 2004-1G) and Kingfisher Trust 2008-1's (Kingfisher 2008-1) class A notes. The class B notes of Kingfisher 2004-1G remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Both transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ('AA-'/Positive/'F1+'). The rating actions are as listed below:

Kingfisher 2004-1G

USD97.4m Class A-1 (ISIN US49572QAB32) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD23.5m Class B (ISIN AU000KNG4014) 'AA-sf' remains on RWN

Kingfisher 2008-1

AUD29.8bn Class A (ISIN AU3FN0008918) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

"Arrears levels have consistently remained bellow Fitch's Dinkum Index in both pools over the past 12 months. Seasonal spending effects may impact Q112 arrears going forward, in line with industry trends," said Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The pool backing Kingfisher 2004-1G is covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA-'/ Stable). The class B notes were placed on RWN as a result of Fitch's revised Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS, dated 10 August 2011.

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the ratings and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with Fitch's expectations.