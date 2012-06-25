(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank's RMBS Trust Series 2009-1, as detailed below. The transaction is a securitisation of New Zealand residential mortgages originated by Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank, 'AA'/Stable). NZD 585m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating level.

The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations. The transaction remains within its substitution period and no amortisation of the notes has occurred to date. "As at 31 May 2012, 30+ arrears made up 0.02% of the pool, and have been no greater than 0.04% over the last 12 months", said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team." Fitch expects arrears to remain low".