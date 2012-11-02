(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have lowered our ratings on Kiwibank Ltd.'s parent,
New Zealand Post Ltd., to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+.
-- The ratings on Kiwibank are equalized with those on New
Zealand Post, reflecting an unconditional guarantee from New
Zealand Post.
-- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on Kiwibank to
A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+
Rating Action
On Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its issuer credit ratings on Kiwibank Ltd. to 'A+/A-1' from
'AA-/A-1+'. The outlook on the long-term rating was revised to
stable, from negative. We also lowered our rating on Kiwibank's
nondeferrable subordinated debt issue to 'A' from 'A+', and Kiwi
Capital Securities Ltd.'s NZ$150 million preference shares to
'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
Rationale
The rating actions and outlook revision on Kiwibank mirror
our similar rating actions on the ratings and outlook on the
bank's parent, New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post, A+/Stable/A-1).
Our ratings on Kiwibank remain equalized with those on NZ Post,
reflecting the benefit of NZ Post's unconditional guarantee for
all of the bank's senior obligations.
Our assessment of Kiwibank's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) reflects the anchor SACP for a bank operating only in New
Zealand; plus Kiwibank's "moderate" business position, "strong"
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor SACP for
a bank operating only in New Zealand is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score
factors in our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we view
that: New Zealand is an open, flexible, and well-developed
economy; risks of economic imbalances have eased following some
deleveraging in the private sector and an orderly wind down of
real estate prices in the recent years; and, high private sector
debt is mitigated by a track record of low credit losses,
conservative lending practices, and a creditor-supportive legal
framework. Our assessment of industry risk in the New Zealand
banking sector is underpinned by conservative regulation and the
sector's restrained risk appetite, which are partly offset by
limited funding support from customer deposits and a material
dependence on net external borrowings.
The SACP for Kiwibank is 'bbb'.
We assess Kiwibank's business position as "moderate",
reflecting our view that Kiwibank (along with other smaller
players in New Zealand) is exposed to potential competitive
pressure from the large major banks in New Zealand. We consider
that the "Kiwibank" franchise benefits from a domestic ownership
and a broad distribution platform that is supported by NZ Post's
nationwide network. Kiwibank has successfully leveraged these
strengths and competitive pricing to rapidly grow its loan book
over the past several years. Nevertheless, we consider the
stickiness of the bank's customer-base as being vulnerable to
pressure if the bank were unable to offer competitive pricing
for the highly commoditized home loan and deposit products. We
are also of the opinion that Kiwibank's strong growth appetite
could pose management and business challenges. In our view,
Kiwibank's competitiveness should improve if it is successful in
its ongoing efforts to: diversify its revenue streams, become a
more full-service retail bank, and reduce operating costs.
Our assessment that Kiwibank's capital and earnings as
"strong" reflects our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 12.0%-13.0% range over
the next 12-24 months. Our forecast RAC ratio takes into account
our expectation of Kiwibank growing its business at levels above
the system average, with continued equity injections from the
shareholder, and no dividend payouts as the earnings are likely
to be reinvested in the bank. In our view, Kiwibank has a
satisfactory capital structure that includes a NZ$150 million
hybrid instrument--which is assessed as having "intermediate"
equity content under Standard & Poor's hybrid debt rating
criteria. We believe that this instrument will be replaced with
a Basel III-compliant instrument if the call option is exercised
in 2015. In addition, capital support is also available from the
New Zealand government, through a committed NZ$300 million
uncalled capital for Kiwibank. Although Kiwibank generates
sufficient earnings to cover our estimated normalised losses,
the bank's key earnings metrics are weaker relative to peers,
largely due to its lower net interest margin.
Our risk-position assessment for Kiwibank is "moderate,"
mainly reflecting the bank's high growth in the past and its
continued appetite for a strong growth, which adds to our view
that risks are not fully captured in our assessment of the
bank's capital and earnings. Loan growth in the past had been a
multiple of system growth, resulting in a higher portion of the
advances book being unseasoned relative to peers, which in our
opinion could be masking asset-quality problems, and contributes
to some uncertainty about the overall quality of these loans. We
understand that Kiwibank has now bolstered underwriting
standards for SME sector commercial property loans that
contributed to a substantial increase in impaired assets and
credit losses in 2011. Nevertheless, we consider that a strong
growth appetite could expose the bank to similar asset-quality
risks in the future. In our view, Kiwibank's risk profile is
supported by a loan portfolio that is reasonably well
diversified within New Zealand, and a business model that is
relatively simple.
Kiwibank's funding is assessed as "average" and liquidity as
"adequate". The funding assessment recognises the bank's rapidly
growing and relatively stable customer deposits forming a
substantial 75%--80% of total funding, which is supplemented by
wholesale borrowing that includes registered certificates of
deposit and subordinated debt. In our view, Kiwibank has
adequate capacity to meet its liquidity needs, supported by its
balance-sheet holdings of liquid assets, good and stable cash
flows from amortising loans, and its large and reasonably stable
retail deposit base. The bank's liquidity position also benefits
from management's active and comprehensive liquidity-management
practices, which include specific policies and plans to manage
liquidity in a range of market or name-stress scenarios.
Our issuer credit rating on Kiwibank is four notches higher
than the SACP, as it is equalized with the ratings on its
parent, NZ Post, reflecting the benefit of NZ Post's
unconditional guarantee, which covers all of the bank's senior
obligations. We note that the guarantee can be withdrawn at
three months' notice, but the creditors are protected by a
"grandparenting" provision.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Kiwibank reflects the outlook on its
parent, NZ Post. The ratings on Kiwibank should remain equalized
with those on NZ Post, unless there is a significant dilution or
withdrawal of the guarantee provided by NZ Post. Should this
occur, the rating on Kiwibank could be lowered near or to its
SACP.
Kiwibank's SACP could come under downward pressure if the
bank's projected RAC ratio fell to below 10%, which would likely
lead to a reassessment of capital and earnings to "adequate"
from "strong." This could stem from a change in the group's
capital-management plans for the bank (for example, if the
parent decided to maintain lower capital levels at the bank), or
from a significant weakening in projected earnings, or from a
rapid acceleration in asset growth.
An improvement in Kiwibank's SACP is not expected in the
short-to-medium term. This said, a possible scenario for an
improvement in the SACP could be a reassessment of our view on
Kiwibank's risk position to "adequate" from "moderate." This
could occur if the asset growth slowed to a level closer to
system growth, without any emergence of asset-quality problems
or weakening of earning metrics. Additionally, an upgrade could
also be triggered by the revision of our capital and earnings
score to 'very strong,' if we gained confidence that the bank
intends to manage its capital at a level consistent with a
forecast RAC ratio in excess of 15%. We consider that the market
dominance of the major banks in New Zealand limits the prospects
in the medium term that Kiwibank's business-position assessment
could be raised to "adequate" from "moderate."
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered To From
Kiwibank Ltd.
Issuer credit ratings A+/Stable/A-1
AA-/Negative/A-1+'
Nondeferrable sub. debt
A A+
Kiwi Capital Securities Ltd.
NZ$150 mil. Pref. shares BB+ BBB-