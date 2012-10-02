(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 2, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its issue
credit rating on Kiwi Capital Securities Ltd.'s NZ$150 million,
floating-rate, perpetual callable non-cumulative preference
shares to 'BBB-', reflecting a correction in our application of
our "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions" criteria,
published Nov. 1, 2011.
The preference shares are now rated two notches below the
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of New Zealand Post Ltd. group
(AA-/Negative/A-1+), the parent of Kiwibank Ltd.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+), reflecting the correct application of our
criteria. The preference shares were previously and erroneously
rated 'BB+', or two notches below the SACP of Kiwibank Ltd.