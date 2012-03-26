(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
National Oil Corp.'s (KNOC; foreign currency rating A/Stable/--;
local currency rating A+/Stable/--) U.S.-dollar denominated
proposed senior unsecured bonds to be drawn from its US$6
billion global medium-term note program. The rating is subject
to final documentation.
In our view, KNOC has a "satisfactory" business risk profile
and a "significant" financial risk profile. The satisfactory
business risk profile reflects the company's participation in
the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business, which
is growing rapidly, as seen in the recent acquisition of part of
the oil and gas assets of El Paso Corp. (BB/Stable/--) in the
U.S. However, KNOC's E&P business remains small compared with
those of its global peers, and is generally characterized by
volatility in commodity prices, cyclicality, and capital
intensity. These weaknesses are partially offset by KNOC's
management of Korea's strategic oil reserves and its energy
policy lending, which we believe carry less risk than the E&P
business.
KNOC's significant financial risk profile reflects our
expectation that the company will continue to rely on debt over
the next one to two years to meet a government mandate to
achieve 300,000 barrels per day in oil production capacity by
2012. As a result, we believe the company's financial risk
profile will weaken as its exposure to the E&P business
increases.
In our view, KNOC's overall liquidity is adequate because we
expect the company to get government funding for the portion of
its large capital investment requirements to achieve the
government mandate in addition to its internal operating cash
flow. Also, we believe its liquidity is adequate because the
company has good access to local and international financial
markets given its status as a government-related entity (GRE) as
evidenced by its available credit lines.
The ratings on KNOC are equalized with the sovereign ratings
on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1;
foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1). This reflects Standard &
Poor's opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that
the Korean government would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to KNOC in the event of financial
distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our
rating approach on our view that KNOC plays a critical role for
and has an integral link with the government.
The stable outlook on the ratings on KNOC reflects the
stable outlook on the Republic of Korea. We would lower the
ratings on KNOC if we lowered those on the Republic of Korea.
Similarly, we would raise the ratings if we raised those on
Korea. However, a weakening in KNOC's role as a policy arm of,
or in its link to, the government would lead us to lower the
ratings.