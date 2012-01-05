JAN 5 - (The following was released by the rating
agency)
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it lowered
its long-term ratings on Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak Co.
(EK) to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'. In addition, we placed the ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
"The current rating reflects both our expectation that
Kodak's pace of cash consumption will remain high over the near
term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Moore, "and a
considerable risk that earnings and cash flow will be
insufficient to support debt through 2012." Absent a meaningful
cash infusion from asset sales or monetization of intellectual
property (IP) assets, the company could significantly deplete
its liquidity with its 2012 first-half working capital and
growth investments.
Kodak has relied on IP licensing settlements and the sale of
noncore assets to fund its plan to transform from a traditional
film manufacturer into a digital technology company. The company
faces substantial challenges to fund its consumer and commercial
inkjet business growth plans given the secular decline of
traditional film, funding requirements of underfunded and
unfunded defined benefit and other postretirement benefit plans,
and protracted uncertainty relating to pending IP litigation
against Apple Inc. and Research in Motion Ltd. before the
International Trade Commission.
We view Kodak's liquidity as "weak" as defined in our
criteria. While we expect its December 2011 cash to have
benefited from seasonally strong fourth-quarter earnings and
cash flow, we anticipate seasonal and investing outflows in the
first half of 2012 will significantly deplete cash. At Sept. 30,
2011, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $862 million,
approximately $320 million of which was held within China, where
there are cash availability limitations. Kodak's current
guidance for cash at Dec. 31, 2011 is as much as $1.4 billion.
In our view, availability under the company's ABS facility is
essentially exhausted, following a $160 million draw in the
third quarter of 2011. We note that reported cash flow from
operating activities less capital expenditures amounted to
negative $903 million for the first half of 2011.
We will monitor the company's progress in shoring up its
liquidity before resolving the CreditWatch. The absence of
substantial asset sales or other replenishment of liquidity
renders the company vulnerable to a default.
Primary Credit Analyst: John Moore, New York 212 438-2140;
john_moore@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1)
212-438-7867; molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com