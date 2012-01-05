JAN 5 - (The following was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it lowered its long-term ratings on Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak Co. (EK) to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'. In addition, we placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The current rating reflects both our expectation that Kodak's pace of cash consumption will remain high over the near term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Moore, "and a considerable risk that earnings and cash flow will be insufficient to support debt through 2012." Absent a meaningful cash infusion from asset sales or monetization of intellectual property (IP) assets, the company could significantly deplete its liquidity with its 2012 first-half working capital and growth investments.

Kodak has relied on IP licensing settlements and the sale of noncore assets to fund its plan to transform from a traditional film manufacturer into a digital technology company. The company faces substantial challenges to fund its consumer and commercial inkjet business growth plans given the secular decline of traditional film, funding requirements of underfunded and unfunded defined benefit and other postretirement benefit plans, and protracted uncertainty relating to pending IP litigation against Apple Inc. and Research in Motion Ltd. before the International Trade Commission.

We view Kodak's liquidity as "weak" as defined in our criteria. While we expect its December 2011 cash to have benefited from seasonally strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash flow, we anticipate seasonal and investing outflows in the first half of 2012 will significantly deplete cash. At Sept. 30, 2011, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $862 million, approximately $320 million of which was held within China, where there are cash availability limitations. Kodak's current guidance for cash at Dec. 31, 2011 is as much as $1.4 billion. In our view, availability under the company's ABS facility is essentially exhausted, following a $160 million draw in the third quarter of 2011. We note that reported cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures amounted to negative $903 million for the first half of 2011.

We will monitor the company's progress in shoring up its liquidity before resolving the CreditWatch. The absence of substantial asset sales or other replenishment of liquidity renders the company vulnerable to a default.

