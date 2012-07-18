(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A/Stable/A-1) proposed issue of senior unsecured bonds to be drawn from its $5 billion global medium-term note program, which is rated 'A'. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.

We expect KOGAS to invest proceeds from the bond issue in overseas exploration and production (E&P). The bond issue will not affect our credit profile for KOGAS, because the amount is within our expectations of the company's E&P investment in 2012.

The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KOGAS to be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business profile, which we base on its solid market position as Korea's sole transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Offsetting this positive factor is deterioration in the company's financial risk profile due to the government's intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system and the company's rapid expansion into overseas E&P businesses.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will continue to benefit from government support because it plays an essential role in securing a stable LNG supply as Korea's sole wholesale LNG distributor.

The rating on KOGAS could come under downward pressure if the company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the SACP for the company deteriorates to below 'bb-'.