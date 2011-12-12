(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) a Short Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1'.

At the same time, Fitch has assigned an 'F1' rating to KOGAS' USD4bn Euro-Commercial Paper Program. The net proceeds from the CP issuance will be used for its general corporate purposes. KOGAS' Long Term Foreign Currency IDR is 'A+' and its senior unsecured is 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long Term IDR is positive.

Its ratings are equalised with those of its parent, the Korean sovereign, based on the strong ties between the government and KOGAS as per Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage methodology. For further information see Fitch's full rating report on KOGAS, dated 27 May 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com