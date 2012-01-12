(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A/Stable/A-1) proposed senior unsecured
bonds, which are to be drawn from its $5 billion global
medium-term note program. The program is rated 'A'. The rating
on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.
The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that
there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the
Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency
A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to
be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business
profile, based on its solid market position as Korea's sole
transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Offsetting this positive factor is deterioration in the
company's financial risk profile due to the government's
intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system
and the company's rapid expansion into overseas exploration and
production businesses.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will
continue to benefit from government support because it plays an
essential role in securing a stable LNG supply as Korea's sole
wholesale LNG distributor.
The rating on KOGAS could come under downward pressure if
the company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such
as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the
company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.
