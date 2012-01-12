(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A/Stable/A-1) proposed senior unsecured bonds, which are to be drawn from its $5 billion global medium-term note program. The program is rated 'A'. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.

The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business profile, based on its solid market position as Korea's sole transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Offsetting this positive factor is deterioration in the company's financial risk profile due to the government's intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system and the company's rapid expansion into overseas exploration and production businesses.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will continue to benefit from government support because it plays an essential role in securing a stable LNG supply as Korea's sole wholesale LNG distributor.

The rating on KOGAS could come under downward pressure if the company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.

