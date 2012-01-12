(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) proposed USD bonds an expected rating of 'A+(exp)'. The proposed bonds will be issued from KOGAS's USD5bn global medium term note program which is rated 'A+'. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KOGAS will use the net proceeds from the bond to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The bond's rating is in line with KOGAS's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A+' which has a Positive Outlook.

KOGAS's ratings are equalized with those of its parent, the Korean sovereign, based on the strong ties between the government and KOGAS. For further information see Fitch's full rating report on KOGAS, dated 27 May 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com