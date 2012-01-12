(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) proposed USD bonds an
expected rating of 'A+(exp)'. The proposed bonds will be issued
from KOGAS's USD5bn global medium term note program which is
rated 'A+'. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KOGAS will use the net proceeds from the bond to refinance
existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
The bond's rating is in line with KOGAS's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A+' which has a
Positive Outlook.
KOGAS's ratings are equalized with those of its parent, the
Korean sovereign, based on the strong ties between the
government and KOGAS. For further information see Fitch's full
rating report on KOGAS, dated 27 May 2011 and available on
www.fitchratings.com