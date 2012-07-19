(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Korea-based Kookmin Bank's (KB) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed KB's Viability Rating (VR) at
'a'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
KB's IDR, which is driven by its VR, mainly reflects its
substantial domestic retail franchise and strong capitalisation.
It also takes into account the bank's moderating margins,
adequate loan quality and, like the rest of the Korean banking
system, its below-average liquidity/funding profile by
international comparison. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that KB can absorb a reasonable level of credit
costs and financial stress considering its strong capitalisation
and retail-oriented banking operation.
KB's '1' Support Rating and 'A-' Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity
of the South Korean government ('A+'/Positive) to support the
bank, if required. This view is based on the bank's systemic
importance as the largest commercial bank in South Korea,
holding 14% and 17% of the banking system's total assets and
deposits, respectively.
A sustainable, significant improvement in its profitability
and loan quality or foreign currency funding/liquidity profile
may result in positive rating action on the IDR and VR. However,
Fitch views such prospects as remote considering the subdued
business environment and its negligible foreign-currency retail
deposits.
Negative rating action on its VR may result from an increase
in risk appetite, including rapid growth, or weakened loan
quality leading to erosion in its capitalisation. However, Fitch
does not expect the quality of KB's loans to household and
self-employed individuals to weaken substantially in the
foreseeable future. Any sizable M&A by its parent, KB Financial
Group, may trigger a rating review for KB.
Fitch estimates KB's return on assets at 0.6%-0.7% for 2012
due to contracting margins and elevated credit costs. Its
long-term profitability is under downward pressure due to
various regulatory-driven costs and social and political
pressure on profits of financial institutions in Korea. Its
net-interest-margin has been declining since Q211 due to falling
interest rates and competition in lending and deposit rates.
Fitch does not expect a material improvement in the bank's
credit costs in 2012 from 2011 levels due to slower economic
growth and its moderately high precautionary-and-below loans
(PBL) ratio of 3.9% at end-Q112, slightly worse than the
industry average (about 3.8%).
KB's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in
aggregate, represent about 70% of its total loan portfolio.
These segments have been performing reasonably well with PBL
ratios of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, at end-Q112. The agency
does not see material risks in the bank's household loans given
the low loan-to-value (below 50%) of mortgage loans, still low
PBL ratios, and Korea's strong job security. Nevertheless, it
remains to be seen how the weakening household debt servicing
ability of Korea would impact the bank in the future. KB has
reshuffled its loan portfolio by reducing loans to weak
corporate sectors and by increasing less risky household and
self-employed individual loans. Its loans to the weak
construction/real-estate sector have declined 28% over the three
years to end-2011 to account for 11% of total loans. Loans to
self-employed individuals and residential mortgages increased
34% and 9%, respectively, over the same period. They accounted
for 18% and 34% of the total loan portfolio, respectively.
KB's capitalisation is strong with a Fitch Core Capital
ratio of 12.4% at end-Q112. Its loans/customer deposits ratio
was high at 124% at end-2011. Fitch expects the bank would not
have much difficulty in meeting the Basel III capital and
net-stable-funding requirements, but could face some challenges
to meet the liquidity-coverage requirement.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'