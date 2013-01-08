(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 8, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating to Kookmin Bank's (Kookmin; A/Stable/A-1) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank's US$8 billion global medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation. Kookmin intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank's general corporate purposes. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Kookmin Bank, Dec. 27, 2012

