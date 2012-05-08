(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that the suspension of four more mutual savings banks is
unlikely to have a material impact on South Korea's banking
system.
We hold the view that the banks' relatively small size
within the system and potential government support measures will
limit the impact of their suspension.
Korea's financial regulator had identified the four banks as
relatively weak institutions last year, after suspending seven
other mutual savings banks for capital shortage and their
limited ability to restructure.
On May 6, 2012, the government announced that it had
suspended the operations of those four banks for the same
reasons. However, we expect the government to provide support
for the four banks, given its efforts to restructure mutual
savings banks in recent years.
Mutual savings banks in Korea have been under stress since
the end of 2010. The sector has high exposure to real estate and
construction-related industries, including real estate project
finance loans, which accounted for about 45% of total loans at
the end of 2010 in a stagnant housing market. The exposure was
significantly high by global standards and also much higher than
the overall banking system's exposure of about 13%.
In the first half of 2011, nine banks ran into financial
problems, which resulted in the suspension of their operations
and prompted the Korean government to look into the state of the
mutual savings bank industry. Between July and August 2011, the
government examined the financial health and regulatory
compliance standards of 85 individual mutual savings banks out
of a total of 98 banks.
Consequently, the government suspended the operations of
seven more mutual savings banks on Sept. 18, 2011 because they
were short of capital and had limited ability to restructure
their operations. At that time, the government had noted
potential problems at six additional banks. However, it granted
them a period of time to try to normalize their operations,
which it had thought was possible through the banks' own
restructuring efforts. (For more details, please see "Problems
At Korea's Mutual Savings Banks Unlikely To Pose A Threat To The
Country's Banking System," published on March 3, 2011; and
"Suspension Of Seven Mutual Savings Banks Is Likely To Have A
Limited Impact On Korea's Banking System," published on Sept.
19, 2011.) Yet despite that, four banks failed to make
sufficient improvements in their financial profiles, and
therefore, the government has decided to suspend their
operations.
In our view, the problems of Korea's mutual savings banks
are unlikely to evolve into systemic risks for the entire
banking system because the banks are relatively small. The
amount of assets held by mutual savings banks declined to about
Korean won (KRW) 60 trillion by the end of 2011 from about KRW87
trillion by the end of 2010. Those assets accounted for
approximately 3% to 4% of the Korean banking system's assets and
deposits at the end of 2011. The troubled four banks accounted
for roughly 0.5% of the banking system's total assets and
deposits.
Given their small size in terms of assets, we do not expect
them to have a material impact on our Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Korea's banking sector, which we
rank as BICRA group '3' and includes our opinion that it faces
"low risk" in terms of "systemwide funding" and "high risk" in
terms of "credit risk in the economy." We expect the performance
of Korea's mutual savings banks to remain under pressure for the
next one to two years amid stagnant housing demand, which could
result in further consolidation in the sector.
Meanwhile, we have seen some flight to quality as investors
shift to stronger financial institutions, such as commercial
banks last year, and this trend could continue in the near
future in our view. We believe that the government will likely
continue to support troubled banks in normalizing their
operations.
We note that some of the previously troubled banks were
acquired by bigger and healthier financial institutions with
some government support, such as the provision of additional
reserves for bad loans. For example, Woori Finance Holdings
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) took over Samhwa Mutual Savings Bank (not
rated) in February 2011, and other major financial holding
groups also acquired troubled banks last year and early this
year (for more details, please see "Ratings On Woori Finance And
Woori Bank Unaffected By Potential Acquisition Of Samhwa Mutual
Savings Bank," published on Feb. 23, 2011).
The Korean government has also introduced measures to
maintain depositors' confidence. These include quick partial
payments of insured deposits to depositors and access to loans
of up to amounts close to insured deposits at some major banks,
using the deposits at the mutual savings banks as collateral.
